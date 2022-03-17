Samuel Chukwueze continues UCL journey after helping Villarreal humiliate Juventus

The Yellow Submarines advance to the quarterfinal after a 12-minute madness inspired them to a 4-1 aggregate win over the Italian giants.

With the game tied at 0-0 on the night and 1-1 on aggregate after a goalless opening 45 minutes, Chukwueze came on for youngster Yeremy Pino in the 64th minute.

Having made his entrance, the Yellow Submarines began to ask more questions of the Old Lady and in the final 12 minutes of the game, Chukwueze and his teammates produced three goals to shock the Italians in front of their home fans.

Gerrard Moreno opened the flood gates from the spot in the 78th minute before a superb header from Pau Torres doubled Villarreal's advantage seven minutes after.

Nigeria's Chukwueze then set up Arnaut Danjuma with a solid chance to put the tie to bed but the Dutchman failed to make the chance count with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Minutes later, Danjuma makes no mistakes from the spot, after Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt handled the ball with his hand and the referee wasted no time to award the penalty.