Samuel Chukwueze continues UCL journey after helping Villarreal humiliate Juventus

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Champions League dream continues for Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal after they shocked Juventus in Turin in the second leg.

Samu Chukwueze celebrates with his Villarreal teammates.
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to help Villarreal CF book their spot in the Champions League quarterfinal after they thrashed Juventus 3-0 in the second leg on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Submarines advance to the quarterfinal after a 12-minute madness inspired them to a 4-1 aggregate win over the Italian giants.

With the game tied at 0-0 on the night and 1-1 on aggregate after a goalless opening 45 minutes, Chukwueze came on for youngster Yeremy Pino in the 64th minute.

Having made his entrance, the Yellow Submarines began to ask more questions of the Old Lady and in the final 12 minutes of the game, Chukwueze and his teammates produced three goals to shock the Italians in front of their home fans.

Gerrard Moreno opened the flood gates from the spot in the 78th minute before a superb header from Pau Torres doubled Villarreal's advantage seven minutes after.

Nigeria's Chukwueze then set up Arnaut Danjuma with a solid chance to put the tie to bed but the Dutchman failed to make the chance count with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Minutes later, Danjuma makes no mistakes from the spot, after Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt handled the ball with his hand and the referee wasted no time to award the penalty.

Danjuma converted calmly from the spot in stoppage time to wrap up the game and seal Villarreal's passage to the quarterfinal as Juventus are eliminated at this stage for the third consecutive time.

