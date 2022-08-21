Samuel Chukwueze comes on to help Villarreal beat Atletico Madrid

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles star came off the bench to help the Yellow Submarines to a stunning victory at Wanda Metropolitano.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was yet again a substitute as Villarreal beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in their La Liga clash at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday evening.

Chukwueze, who came off the bench to provide an assist in the 3-0 win over Real Valladolid last weekend, came on in the second half to help Unai Emery's men maintain their 100% start to the season.

The Yellow Submarines travelled to an Atletico Madrid side, who began their league campaign with a 3-0 win over Getafe. As expected, the first half was a game of few chances, but Villarreal went close through Gerard Moreno, whose close-range effort hit the crossbar.

There was nothing to separate the two sides, and it looked like both teams would share the spoils until Villarreal took the lead in the 73rd minute.

Yeremy Pino's strike stunned the home crowd to put Emery's men ahead. The goal shocked Atletico, who went in search of an immediate equaliser.

Emery reacted, though, by bringing on Chukwueze for the goalscorer Pino in the 76th minute. Although he did not score, the Nigerian played his part, completing three of his four attempted passes, including one key pass.

Following Chukwueze's introduction, Atletico's situation went from bad to worse as Molina was sent off in the fourth minute of added time.

Molina's dismissal gave Villarreal more freedom to score the second goal. The Yellow Submarines sealed a deserved 2-0 victory courtesy of a strike from Moreno, who finished off a ball from Alfonso Pedraza.

