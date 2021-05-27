RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Photo Story: Samuel Chukwueze celebrates with the Europa League trophy

Authors:

Steve Dede

Chukwueze had some fun for the Europa League trophy.

Samuel Chukwueze is a Europa League winner (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze)
On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze got the first club title of his career after Villarreal beat Manchester United to lift the Europa League trophy.

Samuel Chukwueze (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze)
Chukwueze wasn’t in action in the final on Wednesday but still qualified to get a title after playing 11 games in Villarreal’s Europa League Cup run.

Samuel Chukwueze (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze)
The 22-year-old scored a goal in that run and grabbed four assists.

Dressed in his club jersey and pants, the forward had some snaps with the trophy, which he shared on social media.

Samuel Chukwueze (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze)
The Nigeria international will be playing in the Champions League next season courtesy of Villarreal’s Europa League.

