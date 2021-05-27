Photo Story: Samuel Chukwueze celebrates with the Europa League trophy
Chukwueze had some fun for the Europa League trophy.
Chukwueze wasn’t in action in the final on Wednesday but still qualified to get a title after playing 11 games in Villarreal’s Europa League Cup run.
The 22-year-old scored a goal in that run and grabbed four assists.
Dressed in his club jersey and pants, the forward had some snaps with the trophy, which he shared on social media.
The Nigeria international will be playing in the Champions League next season courtesy of Villarreal’s Europa League.
