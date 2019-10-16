Spanish champions Barcelona are said to be considering a move for Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze who has impressed at Villarreal.

Chukwueze broke out at Villarreal last season with some amazing performances and Barcelona got to see if first hand when the Nigerian scored and grabbed an assist against them in a La Liga game in April 2019.

Samuel Chukwueze scored and had an assist against Barcelona last seaosn (EPA) EPA

According to Gol Digital, the reigning champions are looking at the Nigeria international as a cheaper alternative to Neymar.

Barcelona looked to get Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain last summer although the deal collapsed.

The report also states that Barcelona are balking at the €63m price tag Villarreal have splashed on Villarreal.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye at Villarreal since he broke out last season. He finished his debut season in the top flight with eight goals in all competition.

La Liga insider Sid Lowe spoke very highly of the forward during an interview with Pulse Sports.

“Chukwueze is going to be a great player. He already is a good player, I think he’s going to be a great player,” Lowe said.

This season, Chukuweze has two goals in seven games.