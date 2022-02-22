UCL

Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Samuel Chukwueze had a quiet outing in the Champions League as debutant Dusan Vlahovic stole the show at the Ceramica.

Dusan Vlahovic stole the show with his early goal, while Samuel Chukwueze was Largely quiet against Juventus.
Dusan Vlahovic stole the show with his early goal, while Samuel Chukwueze was Largely quiet against Juventus.

Vlahovic made Champions league history after scoring the fastest debut goal in the competition during their 1-1 draw with Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16 first leg clash on Tuesday.

Recommended articles
History Maker! Dusan Vlahovic celebrates with his teammates.
History Maker! Dusan Vlahovic celebrates with his teammates. Pulse Nigeria

The Juventus new signing gave the Old Lady the perfect start when he put them ahead early on in the first half.

But Villarreal bounced back in the second through a Dani Parejo goal to ensure the spoils were shared at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Samuel Chukwueze started his first Champions League game of the season and played for 90 minutes but was largely anonymous throughout the tie, while 22-year-old Vlahovic needed just one shot to open his account for in what was his ChampionsLeague debut.

Samuel Chukwueze warming up just before the kickoff.
Samuel Chukwueze warming up just before the kickoff. Pulse Nigeria

Vlahovic got Juventus off to the best possible start when he gave them the lead just 32 seconds into the game after superbly controlling a long ball from Danilo before firing into the far corner.

The goal saw him beat the record set by Andreas Moller back in 1995.

Villareal recovered from the early set back to dominate the rest of the opening half of the game.

Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot escaped a red card after a dangerous foul on Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze in their Champions league fixture on Tuesday night
Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot escaped a red card after a dangerous foul on Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze in their Champions league fixture on Tuesday night Twitter

However, the Yellow Submarines only came close to an equaliser on two occasions.

First, Giovani Lo Celso rattled the Juve post with a very good attempt in the 13th minute before Super Eagles' Chukwueze sets up Arnaut Danjuma in the 16th minute.

However, an audacious flick from the Nigerian-born Dutch international gave Wojciech Szczesny problems before the Polish goalkeeper eventually saved.

That move was Chukwueze's most notable contribution in an otherwise quiet half as Juventus went into the break with a narrow lead.

In the second half, Villareal continued from where they stopped in the first, dominating their visitors in search of the equaliser.

The Yellow Submarines for all their dominance were made to wait until the 66th minute to be rewarded with a deserved equaliser when Etienne Capoue found Parejo with a delicious pass which the Spaniard made no mistakes to volley home with a low effort.

Midfielder general Dani Parejo scores the decisive leveler for Villarreal to earn them a draw.
Midfielder general Dani Parejo scores the decisive leveler for Villarreal to earn them a draw. Pulse Nigeria

It was not less than the hosts deserved as they were clearly the better of the two teams in the encounter.

The rest of the match turned out to be one of few good chances as both sides held on for a draw heading into the second leg in Turin.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Dusan Vlahovic stole the show with his early goal, while Samuel Chukwueze was Largely quiet against Juventus.

    Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

  • Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring the fastest debut goal by a player in Champions League history.

    Watch: Inevitable Dusan Vlahovic scores 32 seconds into Champions league debut for Juventus (Video)

  • The Super Falcons face a difficult test against Ivory Coast

    'Bring on the Lady Elephants'- Super Falcons ready for Ivory Coast after final training in Abidjan [Photos]

Recommended articles

Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

Watch: Inevitable Dusan Vlahovic scores 32 seconds into Champions league debut for Juventus (Video)

Watch: Inevitable Dusan Vlahovic scores 32 seconds into Champions league debut for Juventus (Video)

'Bring on the Lady Elephants'- Super Falcons ready for Ivory Coast after final training in Abidjan [Photos]

'Bring on the Lady Elephants'- Super Falcons ready for Ivory Coast after final training in Abidjan [Photos]

PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

Road to Wrestlemania 38: Brock Lesnar set to defend title on March 5 as well the best from RAW

Road to Wrestlemania 38: Brock Lesnar set to defend title on March 5 as well the best from RAW

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu