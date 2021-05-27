Samuel Chukwueze and other Nigerian players who have won the Europa League title

Chukuweze, unable to fully recover from a hamstring injury he suffered in the semifinals, was not involved in the final but received a medal.

He joins a slew of Nigerian players who have won the Europa League title; who are these players?

1. Taribo West (Inter/1998)

Then a defender, Taribo West, finished a fine season with Inter, his debut, with a Europa League-then called UEFA Cup- title after the Italian side beat Lazio 3-0 in the final played in Paris.

West was pivotal for Inter in that campaign, playing eight games and scoring one goal-an an extra-time winning goal against Schalke 04 in the quarterfinals.

He played in the final but was sent off in the 82nd minute.

2. Kanu Nwankwo (Inter/1998)

After a year out with a heart problem, Kanu returned to Inter in the 1997/1998 season to play a minimal role for the I Nerazzurri. He didn't play much in the league, and in the UEFA Cup, he made five appearances without any goal.

He was on the bench all through in the final but got a medal.

3. Chidi Odiah (CSKA Moscow/2005)

Chidi Odiah was one of the finest right-backs this country has ever seen at the peak of his powers. It was during that period that he helped CSKA Moscow to win the Europa League title in 2005.

Odiah featured prominently for the top Russian side who beat the Portuguese side Sporting CP 3-1 in the 2005 final.

He also played in the final, featuring in every minute of it.

4. Mikel Obi (Chelsea/2013)

Mikel won tons of trophies with Chelsea, including the two major European titles; the Champions League and the Europa League.

During his time at Chelsea, the midfielder played crucial roles in most of the finals of the titles he won. It wasn't like that with the Europa League title.

That season, Rafael Benítez had been brought in to replace Roberto Di Matteo. The Spaniard didn't trust Mikel and limited the midfielder to just four appearances in that Europa League run.

Mikel was on the bench all through the final but still got his medal.

5. Victor Moses (Chelsea/2013)

Moses enjoyed a lot of minutes under Benitez in his first season at Chelsea and played six games in the Europa League with four goals.

Those four goals came in the crucial stages-the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

He scored Chelsea's third in their 3-1 home win over Rubin Kazan in their first leg of the quarterfinals.

He scored again in the second leg.