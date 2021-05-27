RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Samuel Chukwueze and other Nigerian players who have won the Europa League title

Samuel Chukwueze is the sixth Nigerian to win the Europa League title.

Samuel Chukwueze joins the likes of Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and three others are the Nigerian players to have won the Europa League
Samuel Chukwueze, Mikel Obi and Victor Moses Instagram

Nigerian player Samuel Chukwueze on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, became a Europa League title winner after Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties in the final played in Poland.

Chukuweze, unable to fully recover from a hamstring injury he suffered in the semifinals, was not involved in the final but received a medal.

He joins a slew of Nigerian players who have won the Europa League title; who are these players?

Taribo West won the UEFA Cup with Inter (Getty Images)
Taribo West won the UEFA Cup with Inter (Getty Images) Getty Images

ALSO READ: How Taribo West and other Nigerian players fared at Inter

Then a defender, Taribo West, finished a fine season with Inter, his debut, with a Europa League-then called UEFA Cup- title after the Italian side beat Lazio 3-0 in the final played in Paris.

West was pivotal for Inter in that campaign, playing eight games and scoring one goal-an an extra-time winning goal against Schalke 04 in the quarterfinals.

He played in the final but was sent off in the 82nd minute.

Kanu Nwankwo got a medal despite not playing much in that UEFA Cup campaign (Getty Images)
Kanu Nwankwo got a medal despite not playing much in that UEFA Cup campaign (Getty Images) Getty Images

After a year out with a heart problem, Kanu returned to Inter in the 1997/1998 season to play a minimal role for the I Nerazzurri. He didn't play much in the league, and in the UEFA Cup, he made five appearances without any goal.

He was on the bench all through in the final but got a medal.

Chidi Odiah won the UEFA Cup with CSKA Moscow in 2005
Chidi Odiah won the UEFA Cup with CSKA Moscow in 2005 Getty Images

ALSO READ: Odiah and Nigerian players who have featured in the Europa League

Chidi Odiah was one of the finest right-backs this country has ever seen at the peak of his powers. It was during that period that he helped CSKA Moscow to win the Europa League title in 2005.

Odiah featured prominently for the top Russian side who beat the Portuguese side Sporting CP 3-1 in the 2005 final.

He also played in the final, featuring in every minute of it.

Mikel Obi and Victor Moses won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2013 (Getty Images)
Mikel Obi and Victor Moses won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2013 (Getty Images) Getty Images

Mikel won tons of trophies with Chelsea, including the two major European titles; the Champions League and the Europa League.

During his time at Chelsea, the midfielder played crucial roles in most of the finals of the titles he won. It wasn't like that with the Europa League title.

That season, Rafael Benítez had been brought in to replace Roberto Di Matteo. The Spaniard didn't trust Mikel and limited the midfielder to just four appearances in that Europa League run.

Mikel was on the bench all through the final but still got his medal.

Moses enjoyed a lot of minutes under Benitez in his first season at Chelsea and played six games in the Europa League with four goals.

Those four goals came in the crucial stages-the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

He scored Chelsea's third in their 3-1 home win over Rubin Kazan in their first leg of the quarterfinals.

He scored again in the second leg.

He also scored in both legs against Basel in the semifinals but was not in action against Benfica in the final.

