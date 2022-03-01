'We don’t have a number 10' - Samson Siasia backs Eberechi Eze to replace Jay-Jay Okocha

Siasia has called on his former colleague Augustine Eguavoen who is the interim coach of the team, to call up Crystal Palace midfielder, Eberechi Eze.

According to Siasia, Eze can solve the quality deficit in the Super Eagles team.

The Super Eagles take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a 2022 World Cup final qualifying play-off fixture.

Siasia stated that the addition of Eze will solve the midfield creative problem that led to a round of 16 elimination at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Cameroon

Speaking to the Sun, he said, “Well, we don’t just have a number 10, that is a creative midfielder in the mode of Jay-Jay Okocha that can distribute accurate passes to the strikers,”

“We don’t just have them now and that is why I have been thinking of Eberechi Eze with Crystal Palace. The Super Eagles need that player. He could be the next Okocha if we invite him.

“I have told Eguavoen that the team needs a player of his mould. He will be a good addition to the Super Eagles. We need somebody like him in the team because if you don’t have an offensive player who creates chances for the strikers to score, the team will have problems.”

“That is why we had the problem we faced during the Nations Cup in Cameroon.

“Strikers like Awoniyi will run around without getting the ball and we will say he did not play anything, yet nobody gave him the ball.

“When Sadiq came in, even though he missed many chances, he, however, created some chances too.

“Awoniyi is a good player, scoring very well, but we have to understand the network between the midfielders and attackers.

“If the strikers don’t get the balls, they have to create the chances by themselves. This is the biggest chance we have.”

The Super Eagles will take on Ghana on the 25th and 29th of this month with the winner advancing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.