SUPER EAGLES

'We don’t have a number 10' - Samson Siasia backs Eberechi Eze to replace Jay-Jay Okocha

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Siasia does not rate the quality of Iwobi and Aribo in midfield.

Siasia has likened Eze to Okocha
Siasia has likened Eze to Okocha

Former Super Eagles star Samson Siasia has stated that the Nigerian senior men's national team are in need of a number 10.

Recommended articles

Siasia has called on his former colleague Augustine Eguavoen who is the interim coach of the team, to call up Crystal Palace midfielder, Eberechi Eze.

According to Siasia, Eze can solve the quality deficit in the Super Eagles team.

The Super Eagles take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a 2022 World Cup final qualifying play-off fixture.

Siasia stated that the addition of Eze will solve the midfield creative problem that led to a round of 16 elimination at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Cameroon

Speaking to the Sun, he said, “Well, we don’t just have a number 10, that is a creative midfielder in the mode of Jay-Jay Okocha that can distribute accurate passes to the strikers,”

Jay Jay Okocha is one of the greatest players in Nigerian football history
Jay Jay Okocha is one of the greatest players in Nigerian football history Getty Images

“We don’t just have them now and that is why I have been thinking of Eberechi Eze with Crystal Palace. The Super Eagles need that player. He could be the next Okocha if we invite him.

“I have told Eguavoen that the team needs a player of his mould. He will be a good addition to the Super Eagles. We need somebody like him in the team because if you don’t have an offensive player who creates chances for the strikers to score, the team will have problems.”

“That is why we had the problem we faced during the Nations Cup in Cameroon.

“Strikers like Awoniyi will run around without getting the ball and we will say he did not play anything, yet nobody gave him the ball.

Eze has been decent for Crystal Palace since he arrived.
Eze has been decent for Crystal Palace since he arrived. POOL

“When Sadiq came in, even though he missed many chances, he, however, created some chances too.

“Awoniyi is a good player, scoring very well, but we have to understand the network between the midfielders and attackers.

“If the strikers don’t get the balls, they have to create the chances by themselves. This is the biggest chance we have.”

The Super Eagles will take on Ghana on the 25th and 29th of this month with the winner advancing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Eze has represented England at under 21 level but born to Nigerian players he remains eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Siasia has likened Eze to Okocha

    'We don’t have a number 10' - Samson Siasia backs Eberechi Eze to replace Jay-Jay Okocha

  • The best players from the NPFL this week

    Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

  • Head of Russia's Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov has said the IOC's call for a sports ban would be unfair Creator: Dimitar DILKOFF

    IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

Recommended articles

'We don’t have a number 10' - Samson Siasia backs Eberechi Eze to replace Jay-Jay Okocha

'We don’t have a number 10' - Samson Siasia backs Eberechi Eze to replace Jay-Jay Okocha

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Atalanta thump Samp to stay on Juve's tail

Atalanta thump Samp to stay on Juve's tail

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho