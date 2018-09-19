Sampdoria and Fiorentina miss chance to go second with draw

news

Sampdoria and Fiorentina both missed out on taking second in the Serie A table, as Gianluca Caprari secured a 1-1 draw for the hosts on Wednesday in a game delayed due to the Genoa bridge disaster.

The match was originally scheduled for the opening weekend of the season, but was pushed back after the bridge collapse which killed 43 people on August 14.

The two teams went into the game with two victories from three matches and hoping to cut the gap to early leaders and reigning champions Juventus, who have won all four of their games so far.

Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, headed the visitors into a 13th-minute lead in Genoa, but Caprari picked out the top corner on the hour mark to level.

Sampdoria are fourth in the early table, ahead of Fiorentina on goal difference, two points adrift of SPAL and Napoli.