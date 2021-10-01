RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Sampaoli says Marseille match should have been halted after violence

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Play was interrupted late in the first half of the Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray

Play was interrupted late in the first half of the Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray Creator: NICOLAS TUCAT
Play was interrupted late in the first half of the Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray Creator: NICOLAS TUCAT

Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Friday that the Europa League match against Galatasaray should have "been stopped" after the incidents in the stands interrupted play.  

Recommended articles

"I think the game should have been stopped. If we continue like this, we show that this violence is part of the game, that we get used to it. We have to make sure that families can come to the stadium in peace," said Sampaoli in a press conference.

The match was delayed by five minutes late in the first half on Thursday as projectiles, including fireworks and smokebombs, were lobbed from the end of the Stade Velodrome where fans of the Turkish club were grouped, officials said.

There were also clashes between rival sets of fans before calm was restored.

Further incidents broke out after the final whistle.

Four police officers were injured, according to a spokeswoman for the police headquarters. 

Five fans, three Turkish and two for the home team, were arrested for possession and use of pyrotechnic devices, she said.

"It's very strange. You wonder why people come from so far away to provoke or throw firecrackers. They prefer to create this spectacle rather than watch the pitch," said Sampaoli. 

"The fairest thing would be to make decisions that leave the violence outside. Otherwise it will become something normal and the field will become secondary. We have seen very violent things, firecrackers, insults. It's a shame what happened," concluded the Argentine coach. 

In France, there has been a rise in violent incidents in Ligue 1 this season and Marseille has been involved more than once.

Their match in Nice in was abandoned after Marseille refused to continue following a pitch invasion. The game will be replayed on October 27 in Troyes.

Fighting between fans and fireworks also marred Marseille's visit to Angers on September 22.

The same evening a bus carrying Bordeaux fans was attacked in Montpellier.

On September 18, Lens fans invaded the pitch during their local derby with Lille.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Super Falcons' embarrassing loss to South Africa highlights Nigeria's waning dominance in Africa

Super Falcons (Instagram/Super Flacons)

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips