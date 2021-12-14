Big Sam warns Gallagher against repeating Lingard's failures

The 67-year-old manager sounded a note of warning to Gallagher to avoid making the same mistake as Jesse Lingard when the midfielder returned to Manchester United after an impressive loan spell with West Ham.

'Big Sam' knows all about Gallagher after he coached the precocious talent last season when the Chelsea Academy graduate took in a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion. The 21-year-old secured another loan spell in the Premier League this season with Crystal Palace and he has been an instant hit at the club.

Whilst speaking with talkSPORT, Allardyce noted that Gallagher risks going backwards if a return to Chelsea does not work out well for him.

"I wouldn’t spend too long there if I don’t get into the first team. I’d want to come back and give it a go and I think on his form at the moment and you have to bear in mind now he made his England debut, he’s an England international," Big Sam said.

The former West Brom manager highlighted Lingard's current situation at United, with the Red Devils player unable to get into the team despite being one of the stand-out midfielders while on loan at West Ham United last season.

Allardyce explained: "He would want to go back and try and get in the team but I think if you do that, you’ve got to play enough first team games because if you don’t you can easily fall backwards like Jesse Lingard.

"Staying at Man United I think has been a bad choice for him because he’s not been selected. While at West Ham he was one of the best goalscoring midfield players in the Premier League in his time there. Now, he’s sitting on the bench at Man United."

The former England gaffer stressed that though it would be Gallagher's dream to be a regular at Stamford Bridge, the young midfielder should not be afraid to move to other Premier League teams if the opportunities do not come with the Blues.

"So you have to be very careful on your choices at the right time and if you’re playing as much football as Conor’s playing now, and enjoying it more than ever with Palace then you want to continue that. If that’s not at Chelsea it can certainly be somewhere else in the Premier League I’m sure," Allardyce concluded.