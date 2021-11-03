Champions League: Disappointed Karim Aderemi rues missed chances in Wolfsburg defeat

Ridle Baku and Lukas Nmecha, another player of Nigerian descent, scored the goals for Wolfsburg while Maximilian Wober got the consolation goal for the visitors.

Aderemi, who scored in that first leg win over the same opponents two weeks ago, failed to repeat that feat after missing two glorious chances to punish Wolfsburg again.

Speaking after the game, the 19-year-old was brutally honest in his assessment as he expressed his disappointment and rued the missed chances.

"I didn't think we had a bad game, but we missed too many chances. I am disappointed about my own performance (I missed two big chances), but now we have to look forward," he told UEFA.

Despite a dominant display from start to finish, Salzburg missed the chance to seal a round of 16 place but it's not over yet as they need just three points from their final two matches to qualify.