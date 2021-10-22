Salisu Yusuf : The suspension, poor successors, recall and challenges ahead.

Recalled, Salisu was suspended from his post after being found guilty of accepting 'gifts', just before the 2018 CHAN tournament.

Why the recall of Salisu Yusuf is a good move by the NFF :

The suspension was a big blow to Gernot Rohr, but it was the Nigeria Professional Football League stars who suffered most without the Zaria born coach.

The suspension means, he could no longer work with the Super Eagles Team B — The team he led to second placed finish in the African Nations Cup (CHAN) in 2017.

Salisu Yusuf is a coach with incredible reading ability, calm demeanor and proficiency in talent discovery and development, so it was difficult for the Nigeria Football Federation to replace him.

After his shameful exit, Imama Amapakabo was given a golden chance by the NFF, but experiment failed and the Port Harcourt born coach proved not to be a worthy successor.

The team regressed under his tutelage, and they failed to qualify for CHAN and crashed out of WAFU Cup after losing to Togo and Cape Verde respectively .

Instead of taking responsibility for the failures, Imama Amapakabo decided to throw the players under the bus during his press conference.

He claimed the boys don't understand modern tactics — a statement that brought the reputation of the entire home based players into mud.

After Imama Amapakabo's exit, ushered in another incompetent coach in the person of Joseph Yobo whose roles with the team was not clearly defined.

The team played a friendly match with Mexico in July, Yobo did not step Abuja, where the team is camped and Austin Eguaveon, who is the technical director of NFF later led the team to the United States.

After all these events, it is safe to say the Super Eagles Team B have been without a qualified and recognized coach, since Salisu Yusuf left the scene.

The challenges ahead :

As we speak, there is no recognize Super Eagles Team B and the team hasn't been involved in any major tournament since 2018.

The merits of his recall have so far been clear, but Salisu Yusuf needs to settle down and justify the second chance given to him.

The only way to banish the memory of his horrible past is assemble a new team and get them back to where they belong.

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

