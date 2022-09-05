Salah, Nunez and Firmino model Liverpool's 3rd jersey [Photos]

The club's social media platforms launched the new Liverpool jersey on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Liverpool's new jersey comes ahead of their campaign in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool's first-team players such as Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, and Fabio Carvalho modeled the new jersey.

Liverpool launch 3rd jersey

The new Liverpool third kit celebrates the famous flags and banners that have traveled with fans across Europe for decades.

The new Liverpool jersey is designed by their sponsor international sports brand Nike.

A statement detailing the jersey on the Liverpool website said, "It features a bold colorway blend of dark atomic and Rio teal, with siren red sleeve cuffs, club crest, and partner logos."

The video promoting the new Liverpool jersey was shot at Olympia, an iconic venue post-European matches.

Liverpool will launch their third jersey in the Champions League.