Premier League awards: Salah, Foden among nominees for October

Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea defender is nominated for scoring three goals and keeping three clean sheets in four games played. Chilwell found the back of the net in successive matches against Southampton, Brentford, and Norwich City.

Maxwel Cornet

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet earned a nomination with three goals - against Brentford and Southampton - in three starts, as the summer signing from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon continues his adaptation to life at Turf Moor.

Tino Livramento

Southampton right-back Tino Livramento played his way into the shortlist with two clean sheets and a goal in the month of October. The 18-year-old, who joined in the summer from Chelsea, has been a revelation for the Saints this season.

Phil Foden

With three goals and one assist in four games played, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a deserved nominee. The Englishman was instrumental in the away draw at Liverpool and also produced a man-of-the-match performance against Brighton & Hove Albion, getting a brace.

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale displaced Bernd Leno as the club's first choice, and put in a series of impressive performances to earn himself a nomination. With two clean sheets and 17 saves, the former Bournemouth and Sheffield United goalie is fast becoming a fan favorite at the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice was the driving force in midfield for West Ham United as they won three of their four games in the month of October, contributing a goal and an assist to the Hammers' cause.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is favorite to win the award with five goals and four assists in the month of October. His hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Manchester United was arguably the stand-out performance of the month.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans was in fine form in the month of October. Two goals in back-to-back victories against Manchester United and Brentford were enough to earn him a nomination.

Manager of the Month nominees

Four managers were nominated for the Premier League monthly managerial award. Jurgen Klopp earned a nomination with two wins and two draws in the month of October. David Moyes is included with three wins from four as West Ham surged up the standings.