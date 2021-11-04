RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League awards: Salah, Foden among nominees for October

Authors:

tosin abayomi

The best Premier League performers in the month of October have been revealed

Premier League
Premier League

On Thursday, the Premier League award nominees for each category were revealed. For the month of October, eight players have been shortlisted from various teams for the Player of the Month gong, and fans will be able to vote the winner from Monday 8th of November. Here are the nominees

Recommended articles

The Chelsea defender is nominated for scoring three goals and keeping three clean sheets in four games played. Chilwell found the back of the net in successive matches against Southampton, Brentford, and Norwich City.

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet earned a nomination with three goals - against Brentford and Southampton - in three starts, as the summer signing from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon continues his adaptation to life at Turf Moor.

Southampton right-back Tino Livramento played his way into the shortlist with two clean sheets and a goal in the month of October. The 18-year-old, who joined in the summer from Chelsea, has been a revelation for the Saints this season.

With three goals and one assist in four games played, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a deserved nominee. The Englishman was instrumental in the away draw at Liverpool and also produced a man-of-the-match performance against Brighton & Hove Albion, getting a brace.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale displaced Bernd Leno as the club's first choice, and put in a series of impressive performances to earn himself a nomination. With two clean sheets and 17 saves, the former Bournemouth and Sheffield United goalie is fast becoming a fan favorite at the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice was the driving force in midfield for West Ham United as they won three of their four games in the month of October, contributing a goal and an assist to the Hammers' cause.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is favorite to win the award with five goals and four assists in the month of October. His hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Manchester United was arguably the stand-out performance of the month.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans was in fine form in the month of October. Two goals in back-to-back victories against Manchester United and Brentford were enough to earn him a nomination.

Four managers were nominated for the Premier League monthly managerial award. Jurgen Klopp earned a nomination with two wins and two draws in the month of October. David Moyes is included with three wins from four as West Ham surged up the standings.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won all four games in October and saw his side score 13 goals. The final nominee is Patrick Vieira, who led Crystal Palace to an unbeaten month with one victory and three draws in four games.

Authors:

tosin abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dortmund to appeal to UEFA after Hummels' red card

Dortmund to appeal to UEFA after Hummels' red card

Villa boss Smith won't panic as pressure mounts

Villa boss Smith won't panic as pressure mounts

Kante and Coman return as France look to clinch World Cup berth

Kante and Coman return as France look to clinch World Cup berth

Premier League awards: Salah, Foden among nominees for October

Premier League awards: Salah, Foden among nominees for October

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Leipzig boss Marsch targets referee after draw with PSG

Leipzig boss Marsch targets referee after draw with PSG

Rodgers praises Daka impact at Leicester, expects Ndidi return soon

Rodgers praises Daka impact at Leicester, expects Ndidi return soon

Klopp gives injury updates on Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Klopp gives injury updates on Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr