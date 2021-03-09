Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar who has been in-form for Spanish second-tier side Almeria, has been included in Gernot Rohr’s 24-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho for his maiden call-up.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will, in March 2021, take on the Benin Republic and Lesotho on Saturday, 27 away and Tuesday, 30 at home, respectively.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released Rohr’s 24-man squad for the games, with Umar’s inclusion as the main highlight.

Super Eagles will play two games in March

It’s been a long time for the 24-year-old who scored four goals for Nigeria’s U23, who won the bronze medal of the football category at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

After a few years of a snag, he picked up form, which has continued this season with Almeria in Spain.

The lanky striker has scored 14 goals to aid Almeria’s promotion push to La Liga.

Umar is not the only debutant in the squad; Enyimba goalkeeper John Nobble has also been given a maiden call-up.

The squad has the regulars, with Francis Uzoho making a comeback after recovering from a lengthy injury.

After missing Super Eagles’ last four games, Wilfred Ndidi returns to the squad.

Wilfred Ndidi is back with the Super Eagles

Red-hot striker Paul Onuachu narrowly misses the squad but has been placed on stand-by alongside Daniel Akpeyi, Terem Moffi, Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, among a few others.

Full Squad

Goalkeeper: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Nobble

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun. Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Ziadu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Semi Ajayi, Shehu Adbullahi, Joe Aribo

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar.