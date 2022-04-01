Mercurial Mane to square off against Imperious Van Dijk

Twitter

The possibility of a Liverpool face-off in this group was always likely, as Mane's Senegal defeated Mohamed Salah's Egypt in a penalty shootout in Dakar to book their World Cup ticket.

Qatar qualified for their first ever FIFA World Cup as hosts organising the first ever Winter World Cup, with the tournament being moved because of the harsh Middle Eastern climate in the Summer.

European giants Netherlands qualified for Qatar 2022 last November. Finishing at the top of their group after a dramatic 2-0 win in Rotterdam against Norway. South American side Ecuador qualified for their fourth FIFA World Cup after a strong World Cup Qualifiers, which saw them finish fourth on the CONMEBOL group.