Mercurial Mane to square off against Imperious Van Dijk

Niyi Iyanda
The Liverpool duo have been drawn in the same group alongside hosts and South American side Ecuador.

Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk will face off in Group A at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Senegalese forward Sadio Mane will captain his Senegal side against a Netherlands side captained by his Liverpool teammate Virgil Van Dijk. Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Champions Senegal have been drawn in Group A with European giants the Netherlands, hosts Qatar and south American side Ecuador.

Senegalese talisman Sadio Mane
The possibility of a Liverpool face-off in this group was always likely, as Mane's Senegal defeated Mohamed Salah's Egypt in a penalty shootout in Dakar to book their World Cup ticket.

Qatar qualified for their first ever FIFA World Cup as hosts organising the first ever Winter World Cup, with the tournament being moved because of the harsh Middle Eastern climate in the Summer.

Qatari defender Pedro Miguel is one of the star players in the host team
European giants Netherlands qualified for Qatar 2022 last November. Finishing at the top of their group after a dramatic 2-0 win in Rotterdam against Norway. South American side Ecuador qualified for their fourth FIFA World Cup after a strong World Cup Qualifiers, which saw them finish fourth on the CONMEBOL group.

Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21 in Doha.

