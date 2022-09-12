UCL

Sadio Mane warns Muller not to pass to Lewandowski when Bayern Munich take on Barcelona

Mane wants Muller to terminate his partnership with Lewandowski ahead of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona.

Preparations continue for the upcoming Champions League group stage clash between Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Barcelona beat down Viktoria Plzen to start their campaign in European while Bayern Munich took three points away at Inter Milan.

Barcelona has won four games straight in La Liga as Bayern Munich continues to pile up the draws in Bundesliga.

Both teams met in the group stage last season with Bayern Munich recording convincing victories home and away.

On Tuesday, September 12 Bayern Munich welcomes Barcelona in the first fixture of the rematch of last season's Champions League group fixtures.

Ahead of the clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Thomas Muller spoke to the media.

At the pre-match press conference, Muller revealed that Bayern Munich are looking forward to the return of their former teammate Robert Lewandowski.

According to Muller, his new teammate Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has been warning him not to pass to Lewandowski.

He said, "Sadio has been jokingly telling me for the last 10 days to be careful not to accidentally pass the ball to Lewy. We have to play our game tomorrow and not focus too much on Lewy"

"Our connection on the pitch developed over the years. But now we have a lot of flexible players up front and we don't have that one target man.

"The opponents don't know who the target is in attack, but we have to make it work,' Müller on playing without Lewandowski

Muller then went on to explain his relationship with Lewandowski as they were teammates for seven years.

He added, "I have a good relationship with Lewy, especially on the pitch. Apart from golf, we haven't done much privately.

"We had contact via WhatsApp after his move. Of course, things got hot after the draw. Footballers are no different than other people"

Despite favorable results against Barcelona in recent times, Muller is expecting a tough encounter.

He said, "When top European teams meet, everyone is highly motivated. Of course, we are aware that Barcelona had a great start to the season. They already scored a lot of goals. I like them. We will push our limits to win the game tomorrow"

"We want to prevail in the duels and we want to be active when we lose the ball. The game will be open.

"In the Bundesliga, we recently played against opponents who defended well. I think tomorrow it will be a game that neutral fans will like."

"There are games that attract more attention, like CL games in San Siro or against Barcelona. That's an extra motivation.

"The attackers might run the extra yard that they might not do in the Bundesliga. It's sometimes like that"

