Sadio Mane to build new pitch in Senegal after playing in mud with El Hadji Diouf

Mane had prior to the community game, been on international duty with Senegal ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match - in Bambali - organised by the Liverpool star, saw two-time African Footballer of the Year Diouf, former Senegal defender Papiss Demba Cisse and Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne also present.

According to the Liverpool man, his "former childhood teammates" requested the game.

Bambali: Where it all began

In front of a large Senegalese crowd, the friendly game in Bambali was a muddy and wet affair.

Mane played for both teams on the day, switching from No. 10 for the blue team to No. 2 for the red team.

It was not the first time the African Footballer of the Year attempted to relate with his community.

In 2021, Mane spent more than £450,000 to help a build hospital in Bambali, while also funding school building projects.

A new pitch for Bambali

Despite enjoying the rain and the conditions it delivered on his return, he now has a new pitch on his agenda.

“I replayed on this historic ground with great pleasure. I really liked playing again in the rain, on the Bambali pitch. My former childhood teammates requested it,” Mane told wiwsport.

“Back to the source with a gala match at Bambaly ground where it all began!!!", Mane wrote later on his Instagram page.

“A big thank you to my brothers, Diouf, Cisse, Desire Segbe Azankpo and not forgetting my forever idol, sacred Diagne.”

“They [Mane's friends] told me it’s time to change the pitch. I am going to start the work and in 5 to 6 months the stadium will have a synthetic turf. I hope that my partners will accompany me.