Sadio Mane Senegalese sauce to New Balance Furon 'Bambaly' 4.0

Liverpool star Mane bring Senegalese sauce to New Balance boot

Sadio Mane shows his African roots as he designed the latest New Balance boots with the colours of Senegal.

Sadio Mane play

Sadio Mane

(New Balance)

Liverpool star Sadio Mane brought Senegalese Sauce to his latest partnership with international sportswear giant New Balance for the Furon 4.0 boot.

New balance and Mane teamed up for a limited-edition version of the popular Furon 4.0 boot.

The new edition in partnership with Mane bring out the Senegalese flag colours of red, green and yellow in different areas of the boot.

The new edition has a trademark name of the  Furon ‘Bambaly’ 4.0 boot, which refers to the village he grew up in while he was in Senegal

Sadio Mané Furon 4.0 Bambaly edition play

Sadio Mané Furon 4.0 Bambaly edition

(New Balance)

 

Sadio Mane in New Balance boots

According to information on the New Balance website, the new boots will only be available in (UK size 8) and only 90 pairs of the edition will be available.

Mane has become a star player rated among the best exports from Africa to Europe alongside Egyptian International Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Sadio Mané Furon 4.0 Bambaly edition play

Sadio Mané Furon 4.0 Bambaly edition

(New Balance)

 

Following his move from Southampton to join Liverpool he has developed to a key player for Jurgen Klopp's army.

Since his goal in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, the 26-year-old has been nominated for the 2018 African Footballer of the Year award.

Sadio Mané Furon 4.0 Bambaly edition play

Sadio Mané Furon 4.0 Bambaly edition

(New Balance)

 

He is expected to debut his new Bambaly boots when Liverpool take on reigning French Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 27.

