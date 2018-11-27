news

Liverpool star Sadio Mane brought Senegalese Sauce to his latest partnership with international sportswear giant New Balance for the Furon 4.0 boot.

New balance and Mane teamed up for a limited-edition version of the popular Furon 4.0 boot.

The new edition in partnership with Mane bring out the Senegalese flag colours of red, green and yellow in different areas of the boot.

The new edition has a trademark name of the Furon ‘Bambaly’ 4.0 boot, which refers to the village he grew up in while he was in Senegal

Sadio Mane in New Balance boots

According to information on the New Balance website, the new boots will only be available in (UK size 8) and only 90 pairs of the edition will be available.

Mane has become a star player rated among the best exports from Africa to Europe alongside Egyptian International Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Following his move from Southampton to join Liverpool he has developed to a key player for Jurgen Klopp's army.

Since his goal in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, the 26-year-old has been nominated for the 2018 African Footballer of the Year award.