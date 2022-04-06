Sadio Mane sends warning to Manchester City ahead of top-of-the-table clash

Liverpool picked up a routine 3-1 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night.

Mane alongside Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz were on target for Liverpool on the same night Manchester City defeated Atletico Madrid at home by a lone goal courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne.

Sadio Mane hails Liverpool's win over Benfica

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10 for a crucial clash against Pep Guardiola's side with just one point separating both sides at the top of the table.

AFP

Ahead of Sunday's cracker, Mane believes Tuesday's victory over Benfica was a 'great start' to a week in which they take on the Premier League defending champions on away turf.

In his post-match press conference after the Benfica game, Mane said: "Like I always say, the team is winning – that's more important [than me scoring]. I scored a goal today, I'm happy but more important were the goals we scored."

Sadio Mane turns focus to Manchester City vs Liverpool

The Senegalese forward then stated that the team's focus is now on the weekend clash with Manchester City and the second leg against Benfica in a week's time.

pulse senegal

"We're waiting for the next game and to get the job done at home. A great start [to the week]. We can't expect better than that and it will help us to prepare for the next game," Mane said.

Mane's goal against Benfica took him to 22 Champions League goals for Liverpool, one more than former Iconic Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.