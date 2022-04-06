UCL

Sadio Mane sends warning to Manchester City ahead of top-of-the-table clash

Damola Ogungbe
Liverpool would return to the top of the table if they can defeat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday

Sadio Mane was on target for Liverpool in their 3-1 away victory over Benfica on Tuesday (IMAGO/Colorsport)
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said that Tuesday's victory over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League will help the Reds prepare better for their match against Manchester City.

Liverpool picked up a routine 3-1 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night.

Mane alongside Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz were on target for Liverpool on the same night Manchester City defeated Atletico Madrid at home by a lone goal courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10 for a crucial clash against Pep Guardiola's side with just one point separating both sides at the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both scored the last time Liverpool and Manchester City met, a 2-2 draw at Anfield
Ahead of Sunday's cracker, Mane believes Tuesday's victory over Benfica was a 'great start' to a week in which they take on the Premier League defending champions on away turf.

In his post-match press conference after the Benfica game, Mane said: "Like I always say, the team is winning – that's more important [than me scoring]. I scored a goal today, I'm happy but more important were the goals we scored."

The Senegalese forward then stated that the team's focus is now on the weekend clash with Manchester City and the second leg against Benfica in a week's time.

Sadio Mane is expected to star against Manchester City on Sunday
"We're waiting for the next game and to get the job done at home. A great start [to the week]. We can't expect better than that and it will help us to prepare for the next game," Mane said.

Mane's goal against Benfica took him to 22 Champions League goals for Liverpool, one more than former Iconic Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

Guinea's Naby Keita was also in imperious form for Klopp's side, setting up the third Liverpool goal for Luiz Diaz in the 87th minute.

