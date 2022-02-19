Big Mood! Klopp warns opponents Mane is 'in the mood' after stunning bicycle-kick goal in 3-1 win over Norwich City

Mane scored a 64th-minute bicycle-kick against Dean Smith's side to bring Liverpool level after Milot Rashica (48') put the Canaries ahead at Anfield Stadium.

He's in the mood - Klopp on Mane

Speaking during his post-match interview, Klopp joked that the Senegalese forward is in the mood to score bicycle kick goals after he tried it twice during their mid-week match against Inter Milan.

AFP

Klopp said: "He had two bicycle kicks in Milan, so he is obviously in a bicycle kick mood!"

Klopp hails Mane as a 'world-class striker'

The Liverpool manager also praised Mane for his finishing abilities, referring to the 29-year-old as a 'world-class striker.'

Klopp enthused: "Sadio's record is insane as well. His goal today shows the whole range he can do. Today he helped the team massively. He's a world class striker, wherever he will play. It's really helpful to have him here."

AFP

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners over Norwich City to keep up the pressure on league leaders Manchester City with only six points now separating both sides after 25 games each.