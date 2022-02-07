'AFCON is special and more important than Champions League' - Mane

Damola Ogungbe
Sadio Mane led Senegal to win AFCON 2021 after losing 2019 final to Algeria

Sadio Mane with his hands on the trophy after he scored the decisive penalty in Senegal's shoot-out win over Egypt
Sadio Mane with his hands on the trophy after he scored the decisive penalty in Senegal's shoot-out win over Egypt

Newly-crowned African champion Sadio Mane has described winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy with the Senegal national team as the 'special one' for him.

The 29-year-old forward was influential in the Teranga Lions' run to the final of the continental tournament where they defeated Egypt to clinch their first-ever AFCON trophy.

The Liverpool forward has won numerous trophies at club level, notably the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the English Premier League in 2020 but he believes the AFCON trophy stands tall above them.

In an interview with BBC, Mane said: "I won the Champions League and some [other] trophies but this is the special one for me. This is more important for me. I am happy for myself, my people and all of my family."

The former Southampton player also revealed that clinching the trophy at the Stade Olembe in Yaounde was the best day of his life.

Captain Sadio Mane converts the shootout penalty that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday.
“It's the best day of my life and the best trophy [AFCON] of my life," Mane concluded.

Senegal defeated seven-time African champions Egypt on penalties on Sunday after playing out a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

Mane was also crowned the Player of the Tournament with the 29-year-old scoring three goals and providing two assists in the tournament.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

