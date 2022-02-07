'AFCON is special and more important than Champions League' - Mane

The 29-year-old forward was influential in the Teranga Lions' run to the final of the continental tournament where they defeated Egypt to clinch their first-ever AFCON trophy.

The Liverpool forward has won numerous trophies at club level, notably the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the English Premier League in 2020 but he believes the AFCON trophy stands tall above them.

In an interview with BBC, Mane said: "I won the Champions League and some [other] trophies but this is the special one for me. This is more important for me. I am happy for myself, my people and all of my family."

The former Southampton player also revealed that clinching the trophy at the Stade Olembe in Yaounde was the best day of his life.

AFP

“It's the best day of my life and the best trophy [AFCON] of my life," Mane concluded.

Senegal defeated seven-time African champions Egypt on penalties on Sunday after playing out a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.