Qatar 2022: Bad news for Senegal as the African champions suffer a World Cup blow

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The African champions have suffered a huge blow just days before their opening match against The Netherlands.

Sadio Mane (m) has been ruled out of Senegal's World Cup campaign
Sadio Mane (m) has been ruled out of Senegal's World Cup campaign

Senegal have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their match against The Netherlands after Sadio Mane was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Recommended articles

Mane was initially in Senegal's 26-man squad for the Mundial, but his participation was put in doubt after picking up an injury in Bayern Munich's penultimate league game just before the tournament started.

The former Liverpool man walked off midway through the first half in Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen. Following the game, rumours emerged that Mane would miss over a month, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup
Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup pulse senegal

Nonetheless, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse included his talisman in the 26-man squad before confirming that he would miss the first game.

However, the Senegal Football Federation has now ruled the African player of the year out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In a video shared on the Federation's Twitter page, the SFF revealed Mane would not recover in time for the World Cup and, as a result, has been ruled out of the competition.

Mane's absence is a massive blow for Senegal as he is their star player. The 30-year-old scored the winning penalty that won Senegal their first Africa Cup of Nations title and the penalty that sent them to the World Cup.

It remains to be seen if Cisse will call up a replacement for the Bayern Munich man. Senegal kick off their World Cup campaign against The Netherlands on Monday before further games against Qatar and Ecuador.

More from category

  • Portugal thrashed Subpar Eagles 4-0

    3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's woeful display against Portugal

  • Emmanuel Dennis reminds Nigerians of World Cup failure as Portugal humble Super Eagles 4-0 in friendly

    Emmanuel Dennis reminds Nigerians of World Cup failure as Portugal humble Super Eagles 4-0 in friendly

  • Bruno Fernandes scored a brace against Nigeria.

    No Ronaldo, no problem as Fernandes-inspired Portugal humiliates Super Eagles in Lisbon

Recommended articles

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's woeful display against Portugal

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's woeful display against Portugal

Emmanuel Dennis reminds Nigerians of World Cup failure as Portugal humble Super Eagles 4-0 in friendly

Emmanuel Dennis reminds Nigerians of World Cup failure as Portugal humble Super Eagles 4-0 in friendly

No Ronaldo, no problem as Fernandes-inspired Portugal humiliates Super Eagles in Lisbon

No Ronaldo, no problem as Fernandes-inspired Portugal humiliates Super Eagles in Lisbon

Qatar 2022: Bad news for Senegal as the African champions suffer a World Cup blow

Qatar 2022: Bad news for Senegal as the African champions suffer a World Cup blow

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

Portugal vs Nigeria Matchday Liveblog

Portugal vs Nigeria Matchday Liveblog

Qatar 2022: Australia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Australia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

SportyBet extends partnership with Real Madrid as official sports betting partner

SportyBet extends partnership with Real Madrid as official sports betting partner

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary