Liverpool star Sadio Mane builds hospital in his village in Senegal

Mane was born in Bambai before leaving for Dakar at 15 to pursue his football ambitions.

Now one of the best footballers in world football, the Senegal international has not forgotten where he comes from.

After funding the building of a hospital that will serve his hometown, the 29-year-old met with the President of Senegal to seek a contribution of medical personnel.

According to reports, the Liverpool player provided more than N317m for its construction.

“Senegalese international Sadio Mane was received this Thursday by President Macky Sall,” a statement from the presidency of the country read.

“The Liverpool social worker came to exchange with the Head of State on his social actions including the construction of a hospital in Bambali.

“He has requested assistance from the State for medical staff."

After meeting with the president, Mane has inaugurated the hospital.

According to Spanish paper AS, the hospital is the first medical facility in the area - consisting of an A&E department, maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms - will serve 34 villages in the surrounding area of Bambali.

“This hospital is obtained thanks to you, and it is for you, the population of Sédhiou,”' Mane said in a statement released to AS.

It is not the first time Mane has helped fund infrastructure projects in Bambali.

He funded the building of a secondary school as well as a supermarket which is named after him.