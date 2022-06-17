Liverpool have apparently reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sell Sadio Mane to the Bundesliga club as per latest reports.
Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal
According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich have today reached an agreement with the Merseyside club for the transfer of their Senegalese star who will now double up on his former wages
The Reds were holding out for a strong fee for the prolific Senegalese forward, but Bayern are reportedly set to pay a bargain fee of £32m via Fabrizio Romano.
Sadio Mane is now expected to sign a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions, who had just one year left on his deal with Liverpool.
Reports further claim that, Mane will undergo a medical with Bayern next week before completing the move.
It's the end of an era for the 30-year-old Mane at Merseyside club.
He first joined Liverpool in a £34m move from Southampton in 2016.
Mane would become a crucial player for the Reds, playing a key role in the club's recent success under manager Jurgen Klopp.
