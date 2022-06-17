TRANSFERS

Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich have today reached an agreement with the Merseyside club for the transfer of their Senegalese star who will now double up on his former wages

Liverpool agree deal with Bayern Munich to sell Sadio Mane
Liverpool agree deal with Bayern Munich to sell Sadio Mane

Liverpool have apparently reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sell Sadio Mane to the Bundesliga club as per latest reports.

Recommended articles

The Reds were holding out for a strong fee for the prolific Senegalese forward, but Bayern are reportedly set to pay a bargain fee of £32m via Fabrizio Romano.

Sadio Mané to Liverpool is reportedly a done deal
Sadio Mané to Liverpool is reportedly a done deal pulse senegal

Sadio Mane is now expected to sign a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions, who had just one year left on his deal with Liverpool.

Reports further claim that, Mane will undergo a medical with Bayern next week before completing the move.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong marries longtime girlfriend

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 26-30 REVEALED

Barcelona star, ex-Everton man congratulate Onuachu on his marriage to Ghanaian fiancee

It's the end of an era for the 30-year-old Mane at Merseyside club.

He first joined Liverpool in a £34m move from Southampton in 2016.

Mane would become a crucial player for the Reds, playing a key role in the club's recent success under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • empty

    Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

  • Liverpool agree deal with Bayern Munich to sell Sadio Mane

    Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

  • Arsenal are leading the pursuit for the services of Victor Osimhen, and the departure of Alexandre Lacazette could see them intensify their efforts

    Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Recommended articles

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

Vietnam and other countries surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

Vietnam and other countries surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

Trending

SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Thomas Partey has debunked rumours that he changed his name to Yakubu
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SCOOP

Oshoala reminds Osimhen of 2016 CAF Awards after goal against Sierra Leone

Oshoala reminds Osimhen of 2016 CAF Awards after goal against Sierra Leone