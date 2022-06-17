Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

The Reds were holding out for a strong fee for the prolific Senegalese forward, but Bayern are reportedly set to pay a bargain fee of £32m via Fabrizio Romano.

pulse senegal

Sadio Mane is now expected to sign a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions, who had just one year left on his deal with Liverpool.

Reports further claim that, Mane will undergo a medical with Bayern next week before completing the move.

It's the end of an era for the 30-year-old Mane at Merseyside club.

He first joined Liverpool in a £34m move from Southampton in 2016.