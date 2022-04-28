According to reports in Italy, popular football agent Mino Raiola is dead. The renowned football agent who represents a host of famous footballers passed away after an illness.
Sad news as Pogba and Ibrahimovic's agent dies
The football world is currently mourning after the renowned agent of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic passed away on Thursday morning.
More to follow.
