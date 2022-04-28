Sad news as Pogba and Ibrahimovic's agent dies

Joba Ogunwale
The football world is currently mourning after the renowned agent of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic passed away on Thursday morning.

According to reports in Italy, popular football agent Mino Raiola is dead. The renowned football agent who represents a host of famous footballers passed away after an illness.

More to follow.

