S. Korea beat Philippines to enter first Women's Asian Cup final

South Korea eased to a 2-0 victory over the Philippines

Midfielder Cho So-hyun's fourth-minute goal helped ease South Korea to a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Philippines and enter their first Women's Asian Cup final in India on Thursday. 

Son Hwa-yeon doubled the lead in the 34th minute and South Korea, who beat Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals, dominated the game with 80 percent possession in the first half.

The Philippines' forward line breached the opposition defence a few times but nine of their shots were off target.

The Covid-hit tournament, hosted in Pune, saw hosts India bow out after they were unable to field a team for their second match against Taiwan last month when several players tested positive.

Korea will now face the winners of the second semi-final between eight-time champions China and title-holders Japan, to be played later Thursday.

All four semi-finalists have booked a berth in the 2023 Women's World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

