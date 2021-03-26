Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel is set to release his autobiography, which will come in a rap album.

Babel has seen the need to tell the story of his football career but instead of the typical written autobiography, the Netherlands international is set to release it in the form of a full-length album.

Ryan, a musician, sees the art form as a more holistic way to tell his life story so far, so he decided to combine this special occasion with making his come back in the music scene after more than a decade.

The first single titled 'Young Champ' will be released on Friday, April 2, 2021 which shows off his sharp rap flow and serves as the first chapter in his musical autobiography.

The forward had in the past dabbled in music with his debut on Dutch hip hop heavyweights Lange Frans & Baas B's 1-2tje, followed by an appearance on Ali B & Darryl's summer hit 'Eyeyoo', and collaborations with Rotjoch and Hef's Hefvermogen.

"The idea to start working on an album came after being asked to write an autobiography during the first lockdown last year," the Galatasaray forward said.

"My training schedule was put on pause and I suddenly had a lot of free time. Music felt like the most natural form to tell my story, which is why I'm sharing different periods of my life and career on the 8 tracks that make up my debut album. It will be an eye opener for those who know me for my football career only..."

After starting his professional career at Ajax, Babel joined Liverpool in 2007 as an exciting young prospect.

Ryan Babel is a Netherlands international AFP

He caught the eyes with The Reds with his dribbling abilities and pace on the wings but however, failed to meet up with the vast expectations Liverpool had when they signed him.

After a stint in Germany with Hoffenheim, he returned to Ajax and went on to play in Turkey, UAE and England again with Fulham.