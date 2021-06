Russia's Fernandes in hospital with back injury at Euro 2020

The 30-year-old went up for a high ball in the Finland box in the first half and came down awkwardly, the back of his neck taking the full force of the landing.

The Brazilian-born CSKA Moscow player was carried off the pitch on a stretcher with a brace around his head and neck. He was replaced by Vyacheslav Karavayev.

"Fernandes has a suspected spine injury in the upper back," the Russian national team said on Twitter.

The post added that Fernandes has been taken to a hospital in Saint Petersburg, Russia's second city where the match was taking place.

Fernandes's injury is another blow to the team who have already lost veteran Yuri Zhirkov, who was injured during the 3-0 loss against Belgium on Saturday.

Another defender, Fyodor Kudryashov is yet to recover from an injury that he suffered during a pre-tournament friendly.

Winger Andrei Mostovoy was replaced in the squad last week after testing positive for coronavirus.

Russia claimed a 1-0 win over Finland in the Group B match between the two neighbours.