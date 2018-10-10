Russian police detain footballer Mamaev over assault on officials

news

Russian police on Wednesday evening detained disgraced footballer Pavel Mamaev for 48 hours following an unprovoked attack on two government officials, while fellow suspect Alexander Kokorin was being questioned.

Krasnodar midfielder Mamaev and Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Kokorin are facing possible five-year jail terms after video footage caught them attacking two Russian trade ministry officials in an upscale Moscow cafe.

Premier League chiefs have also requested a lifetime ban for the players.

Police said in a statement that Mamaev has been detained as a suspect under criminal investigation.

"Pavel Mamaev has been detained according to the criminal code for 48 hours. He is suspected of hooliganism," police spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS state news agency.

Responding to a police summons, Mamaev had arrived at Moscow's police's central investigation department on Wednesday afternoon for questioning.

Kokorin then missed a 6 pm deadline as his lawyer said he was unable to get there in time.

Police later confirmed he had arrived and was also meeting investigators. Neither player was seen by a crowd of waiting journalists.