A Russian footballer Innokenty Samokhvalov has died after suspected heart failure during a solo training session while in quarantine on Monday, April 20.

With the whole Russia in lockdown until April 20, Samokhvalov was said to be training alone at his house when he died.

“On April 20, defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died. The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified,” his club Lokomotiv Moscow said in a statement.

The 22-year-old who plays for the youth side of Lokomotiv Moscow youth player was playing for the club’s reserve team in Russia's third tier since he joined in 2015.

“It's horrible. The doctors have told us the cause of death was heart failure,” Kazanka coach Alexander Grishin told Russian news agency RIA Novos.

“If the doctors allowed him to train then we must assume he did not have any problems.”

The defender leaves behind a wife and a son according to the statement from Lokomotiv Moscow.