RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Russian Euro 2020 organisers 'not afraid' of coronavirus

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Saint Petersburg has said it is ready to stage its seven matches during Euro 2020

Saint Petersburg has said it is ready to stage its seven matches during Euro 2020 Creator: Fabrice COFFRINI
Saint Petersburg has said it is ready to stage its seven matches during Euro 2020 AFP

Authorities in Saint Petersburg said Saturday they have taken the necessary health and safety measures ahead of co-hosting Euro 2020 matches as virus cases in the city continue to climb. 

Recommended articles

Russia's second city is set to host seven matches, including a quarter-final, in June and July after the tournament was postponed for a year due to the pandemic. 

"We are sure that we can provide all safety measures, we are not afraid," head of the local organising committee, Alexei Sorokin, told journalists during a press event on Saturday.

According to the organisers, fans will be required to wear masks during the matches and will need a negative Covid test.

The city's stadium, Gazprom Arena, will be filled at 50 percent capacity.

Earlier, Russia announced that foreign holders of Euro 2020 tickets will be allowed to enter the country without a visa.

On Friday, a government tally reported more than 800 new daily cases in Saint Petersburg for the first time since late March. 

The same day a temporary hospital for Covid patients that closed in February was put back into operation.

Russia has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with the sixth-highest number of cases in the world and imposed a strict lockdown when the pandemic first swept across the country last spring. 

Most measures were lifted within several months, with authorities opting to protect the struggling economy and pinning their hopes on curbing the outbreak with vaccines.

Although a mass vaccination campaign started in early December, ahead of most countries, Russia has struggled to innoculate its citizens.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Nigerians will submit their phone identities to government in July

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Ordinary President Ahmad Isah admits he made a 'stupid mistake' by slapping lady

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

America won't pay ISWAP $7 million reward for 'killing' Shekau

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

NCC will capture IMEI of phones automatically, no need for Nigerians to submit