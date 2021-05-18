Russell back as Windies name strong T20 squad

The T20 World Cup holders play the three five-match home series this summer as preparation for their title defence in India.

Big-hitting all-rounder Russell last played for the Windies in a T20 international in Sri Lanka in March 2020.

He impressed in the suspended Indian Premier League with the bat and his death bowling.

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle also makes the 18-man list, despite the 41-year-old struggling for runs against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, like Russell, has been recalled.

"We have assembled a very solid squad -- with experienced world-class match-winners and some exciting young talented players, ready to explode onto the global stage and do great things for West Indies cricket," said West Indies coach Phil Simmons.

The Caribbean outfit, two-time world T20 champions, play five games in Grenada against South Africa from June 26, with the series against Australia starting on July 9 in St Lucia.

They then face Pakistan in Barbados on July 27 and 28 before three matches in Guyana.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to get underway on October 18.

West Indies squad: