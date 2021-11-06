United were totally outclassed in the 186th Manchester derby by their city rivals and hitherto noisy neighbours Manchester City from start to finish at Old Trafford.
What Manchester United legend Roy Keane said after derby defeat
Manchester United legend Roy Keane berated his former club following a poor performance in the Manchester derby.
An Eric Bailly own goal and a bizarre Bernardo Silva goal handed City an easy 0-2 victory, a result that faltered the Red Devils, who needed goalkeeper David De Gea to produce some outstanding saves to make the final result respectable.
It was another terrible display from the host who have now conceded seven goals in their last two home matches in the Premier League, a situation that left ex-captain Keane fuming with the players.
"These are international football players," Keane blasted on Sky Sports at half time.
"I'm driving down here today wondering, 'well Man United might have their chance, they're at home', they've been like this all season!"
"I give up. They have been like this all season."
After the match, Keane added that he feels "sorry" for his former club, who have now lost four of their last five matches in the league.
"I'd like to go in hard on the [Manchester] United players, but today I'm actually feeling sorry for them," added Keane.
"I think some of the United players just aren't up for playing for Man United, particularly at home.
"The time to judge a player, when I was at United, is about how they can cope playing in front of 70 or 75,000 when you're under the cosh, and Man Utd were under the cosh today in the first half which is fine, but you stay in the fight, but this time doesn't stay in the fight."
