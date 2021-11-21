RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rooney's Derby wipe out points penalty with Bournemouth win

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Derby manager Wayne Rooney

Derby manager Wayne Rooney Creator: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL
Derby manager Wayne Rooney Creator: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

Wayne Rooney saw his Derby County side wipe out their total points deduction with a 3-2 win at home to Bournemouth on Sunday that prevented the Cherries from returning to the top of English football's second-tier.

Recommended articles

Tom Lawrence scored twice in the second half after Bournemouth had responded to falling behind to Jason Knight's opener with goals from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke.

But although this was a first win in eight games for for a Derby side managed by former Manchester United and England striker Rooney, the three points they gained only took them to a total of zero points as they remained marooned at the foot of the Championship table.

Tuesday saw the Midlands club hit with a further nine-point penalty for breaches of English Football League accounting rules.

That took the total points docked from the Rams this season to 21, after the club were previously deducted 12 points for entering administration. 

That meant Derby kicked off against Bournemouth on minus three points and, despite erasing that deficit, relegation to the third tier of English football looks likely given Rooney's men are still 15 points shy of safety.

A further three-point penalty, which is suspended, will take effect if the club does not comply with the terms of a budget agreement for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man City sweep aside Everton to close on Chelsea

Man City sweep aside Everton to close on Chelsea

Rooney's Derby wipe out points penalty with Bournemouth win

Rooney's Derby wipe out points penalty with Bournemouth win

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Ole is a Gunnar as Michael Carrick takes charge at Manchester United

Ole is a Gunnar as Michael Carrick takes charge at Manchester United

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

'Winning was the only thing in our heads,' says Watford hero Emmanuel Dennis

'Winning was the only thing in our heads,' says Watford hero Emmanuel Dennis

Why Osimhen needs a statement performance against Inter

Why Osimhen needs a statement performance against Inter

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters