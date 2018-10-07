Pulse.ng logo
Rooney brace lifts D.C. over Schweinsteiger's Fire

Former England captain Wayne Rooney scored two goals as D.C. United rallied in the second half to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 and keep their MLS Cup playoff push going.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wayne Rooney now has nine goals in 16 matches since arriving at D.C. United play

Wayne Rooney now has nine goals in 16 matches since arriving at D.C. United

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

A Fire side featuring Rooney's former Manchester United teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger saw their post-season hopes extinguished long ago, but had visions of a spoiler's role when Raheem Edwards put them up 1-0 in the 51st minute with a fine solo run and finish from inside the penalty area.

With a potentially damaging home defeat looming United responded. Rooney tapped in his own rebound after a Stefan Cleveland save in the 62nd minute.

Rooney converted from the penalty spot in the 81st after Junior Moreno, racing into the Fire area chasing a pass from Rooney, was brought down by Johan Kappelhof.

Rooney now has nine goals in 16 matches since arriving in MLS in July.

The 32-year-old striker has keyed a late-season surge that has United two points behind Montreal for the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff berth with two games in hand.

