ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The ex-Real Madrid star will miss his Al-Nassr debut against AL-Tai due to a two-game ban.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss his much-anticipated debut for Al-Nassr following a two-game ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old recently moved to the Saudi powerhouse on a deal that will reportedly pay him €200 million per year for the following two years.

The size of the deal matched the size of his unveiling and was to be crowned by his debut in a sold-out 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium on Thursday against Al-Tai.

However, the global superstar would have to wait before making his debut, as he is yet to serve a 2-game suspension meted out by the English FA for an offence committed while he was at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old picked up a £50,000 fine and a two-game suspension following a FA ruling on an incident that happened in April last season, where Ronaldo slapped a phone off the hands of a young Everton fan in a Premier League match against Everton in Goodison Park.

Ronaldo hits a phone off the hands of an Everton fan at Goodison Park
Ronaldo hits a phone off the hands of an Everton fan at Goodison Park AFP

The FA passed their judgment in November, but the World Cup break meant he could not serve his punishment with Manchester United and would now have to carry it over to Al-Nassr.

The FA put out a statement after Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, warning that the suspension would have to be served regardless of the outcome of the interview on his future at the club. He left Manchester not too long after the interview.

“We note the Player has participated in a recently published interview in which he has criticised MUFC,” The FA wrote

“We know not what effect that may nor will have on his future with that club nor whether it will take disciplinary action in respect thereof.

“The suspension we have imposed must have effect.

“In other words, it applies to MUFC’s first team competitive matches for which he is eligible for selection.

“Should he leave MUFC before it completes two first team competitive matches the balance of the suspension will apply to any new club he should join.”

Cristiano Ronaldo looking dejected
Cristiano Ronaldo looking dejected AFP

Reports suggest that the FA have now taken this up and communicated to the player that he would be unable to make his proposed debut for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has not played in any game for Al-Nassr but would be serving a suspension for offences committed at Manchester United because of Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

The article states that: “Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at domestic level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

    Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

  • Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

    Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer

  • Manchester United should go for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

    Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

Recommended articles

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

Former Super Falcons star set to empower young Girls

Former Super Falcons star set to empower young Girls

NPFL 2023: Akwa United unveil 39 Players for the season

NPFL 2023: Akwa United unveil 39 Players for the season

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Giannis Antetokounmpo records triple-double as Bucks outlast Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo records triple-double as Bucks outlast Raptors

PSG monitoring Eagles star ahead of summer move

PSG monitoring Eagles star ahead of summer move

Aruna Quadri to start 2023 with WTT Contender Durban

Aruna Quadri to start 2023 with WTT Contender Durban

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Confluence, Edo Queens bag away win

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Confluence, Edo Queens bag away win

COPA DEL REY: En Nesyri hits hat trick for Sevilla as Kessie’s Barcelona need extra time to see off third division Intercity

COPA DEL REY: En Nesyri hits hat trick for Sevilla as Kessie’s Barcelona need extra time to see off third division Intercity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge