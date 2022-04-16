Ronaldo's 50th career hat-trick rescues Manchester United from Norwich

Ronaldo netted his 50th club career hat-trick to help the Red Devils what could be a crucial win in the race to the top four.

He opened the scoring after tappibg home from a simple Anthony Elanga lay off after seven minutes of play.

Ronaldo made it 2-0 with an excellent header off an Alex Telles header on the 32nd minute.

The goals took Ronaldo's tally to 21 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season.

It means the 37-year-old great has now scored an incredible 20 goals or more in each of his last 16 seasons.

However, in typical Manchester United style, they let what looked like a comfortable lead slip as Norwich came back to equalise.

Kieran Dowell headed in a cross from Pukki to reduce the deficit just before the break.

Seven minutes after the break, Dowelled turned provider as set up Pukki to draw Norwich level.

For all their efforts, Norwich City left Old Trafford as they came, with nothing, as that man, Ronaldo once again bailed United out when he restored their lead with an excellent effort to complete his hat-trick 14 minutes from time.

A narrow escape for Ralf Rangnick and his men, who rekindle their European dreams with the win, a first for the home side in four matches in all competitions.

Nevertheless, the race for European football remains a rat race after Tottenham and Arsenal to dropped points.