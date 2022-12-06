Ronaldo watches on as Ramos-inspired Portugal thrash Switzerland to book Moroccan date

A Goncalo Ramos-inspired Portugal demolished the Swiss 6-1 Ramos was involved in four of the five goals scored

Ramos scored a memorable hat-trick and provided an assist, with Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also getting on the score sheet for Portugal while Manuel Akanji netted the consolation for Switzerland.

First half - Ramos show

A brilliant opening 45 minutes saw Portugal roll over Switzerland to take a comfortable lead at the break.

Selecao started with a piece of big news as manager Fernandes Santos caused a stir with the decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the match against Switzerland.

However, it turned out to be an inspired decision by Santos as Ronaldo's replacement, Ramos, went on to steal the show at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring with an outstanding left-footed strike in the 17th minute.

And just after the half-hour mark, veteran centre-back, Pepe, doubled the lead with a historic header.

Pepe's goal saw him become the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, breaking the record set by Cameroon's Roger Miller back in 1990.

Portugal went into the break looking comfortable, convincing and coasting in the game.

Second half - Portugal completes mission

It was more of the same in the second half as Portugal continued from where they stopped in the first half.

Portugal didn't waste time to add to the score line after the break with that man, Ramos getting his brace in the 51st minute.

Three minutes later, it was 4-0 as Ramos turned provider this time for Guerreiro to put the game beyond the reach of Switzerland.

Not to go down without a fight, the Swiss pulled one goal back moments later through centre-back, Akanji, with the score line now looking more respectable.

However, the Portuguese were not done and especially that man, Ramos, from Benfica, who completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute to restore Portugal's four-goal lead.