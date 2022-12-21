ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo wants in-form Super Eagles star in the Spanish La Liga

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Real Madrid star is making plans ahead of the January transfer window.

Ronaldo (L) has given Real Valladolid the greenlight to sign Josh Maja
Ronaldo (L) has given Real Valladolid the greenlight to sign Josh Maja

Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid have identified Super Eagles star Josh Maja as a transfer target ahead of the January transfer window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Valladolid are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season, and they have identified Maja as the perfect fit.

According to Elgoldigital, the White and Violets have already gotten a seal approval from former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo De Lima.

Ronaldo's approval is needed not because he is one of the greatest strikers to play the game but because the former Inter Milan striker is the club's president.

Ronaldo became Valladolid's president in September 2018 after purchasing 51% of the club's shares. Since then, the Brazilian has been on a mission to improve the club's fortunes in the Spanish top flight.

It now appears Maja could be part of the mission, although they will need to sell several players to afford the Nigerian. Maja currently plays for French side Bordeaux after joining them in January 2019.

However, the 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club after a strong start to the season. The former Sunderland striker has scored seven goals in 15 league games for Les Girondins this season.

With Valladolid struggling for goals in the Spanish top flight after scoring just 13 goals in 14 games, Maja's quality in front of goal could be what they need.

However, it remains to be seen if Valladolid will be willing to sign him this January, as Maja's contract expires in June next year.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Top 10 Nigerian Sports Personalities of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022

  • NNL

    NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

  • 1994 Super Eagles squad

    FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses

Recommended articles

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022

NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

NWFL Premiership Match day 4 previews

NWFL Premiership Match day 4 previews

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional breaches by FA

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional breaches by FA

Carabao Cup: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

Carabao Cup: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses

FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses

Ronaldo wants in-form Super Eagles star in the Spanish La Liga

Ronaldo wants in-form Super Eagles star in the Spanish La Liga

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports social media reactions

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports social media reactions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram