Ronaldo wants in-form Super Eagles star in the Spanish La Liga

Valladolid are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season, and they have identified Maja as the perfect fit.

According to Elgoldigital, the White and Violets have already gotten a seal approval from former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo De Lima.

Ronaldo's approval is needed not because he is one of the greatest strikers to play the game but because the former Inter Milan striker is the club's president.

Ronaldo became Valladolid's president in September 2018 after purchasing 51% of the club's shares. Since then, the Brazilian has been on a mission to improve the club's fortunes in the Spanish top flight.

It now appears Maja could be part of the mission, although they will need to sell several players to afford the Nigerian. Maja currently plays for French side Bordeaux after joining them in January 2019.

However, the 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club after a strong start to the season. The former Sunderland striker has scored seven goals in 15 league games for Les Girondins this season.

With Valladolid struggling for goals in the Spanish top flight after scoring just 13 goals in 14 games, Maja's quality in front of goal could be what they need.