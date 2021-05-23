RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo starts on bench for crunch Juve game at Bologna

Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for Juventus' final Serie A game of the season at Bologna where they need a win on Sunday to have any hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

Coach Andrea Pirlo opted for an attacking line-up of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata flanked by Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

"Ronaldo is fine, we played five games in 15 days, and Wednesday was a very tiring match," said Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici before the game which follows the midweek Coppa Italia final win over Atalanta.

"So together with the coach he decided to start on the bench to be ready to enter the game."

A victory against 11-placed Bologna may not be enough, with the results of AC Milan at Atalanta and Napoli at home against Hellas Verona also deciding their fate.

Juventus are currently fifth, a point behind both Milan and Napoli.

The game could be the final one for Ronaldo if Juve fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-2012.

The 36-year-old is the top scorer in Serie A this season with 29 goals.

