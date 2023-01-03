Ronaldo reveals why he joined Al-Nassr

The five-time Champions League winner claims he turned down offers from clubs in Europe, Australia, America, and even Portugal to play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's motivations for joining Al Nassr

Ronaldo revealed that his reason for joining Al-Nassr is to develop football in the country and change the public's perception of Saudi Arabia.

AFP

"As I told you before, this is a great opportunity," Ronaldo told Journalists at his unveiling

"Not only the football, but also to change the mentality of the new generation.

"I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US, even in Portugal.

"Many clubs tried to sign me, but I give the word to this club, for the opportunity to develop not only the football, but the other parts of the country.

"And for me it is a good challenge.

"I know what I want, I know of course what I don't want as well.

"So for me, it is a good chance to change, to help with my knowledge and experience, to help, to grow many many important points.

"Also women, that many people probably do not know that Al-Nassr they have women's football as well.

"And I want to give a different vision of the country [how the country is being viewed], the perspective of everybody.

"So this is why[when] I heard, and I took the opportunity.

The Ronaldo brand

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed individual on the social media app Instagram, with a whopping 528 million followers.

The reach of his brand is unmatched, and as he has alluded to many times, he gets a lot of attention from the popular media.

AFP

Ronaldo's involvement in anything draws extra attention to it, as evidenced by the increase in Al-Nassr's social media followership.

The club saw their Instagram account rise from under a million, to 8.5 million followers at the time of posting.