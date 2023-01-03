Ronaldo reveals why he joined Al-Nassr

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he chose Al-Nassr amidst interest from several suitors because he wants to bring the wind of change to Saudi.
The five-time Champions League winner claims he turned down offers from clubs in Europe, Australia, America, and even Portugal to play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
Ronaldo revealed that his reason for joining Al-Nassr is to develop football in the country and change the public's perception of Saudi Arabia.
"As I told you before, this is a great opportunity," Ronaldo told Journalists at his unveiling
"Not only the football, but also to change the mentality of the new generation.
"I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US, even in Portugal.
"Many clubs tried to sign me, but I give the word to this club, for the opportunity to develop not only the football, but the other parts of the country.
"And for me it is a good challenge.
"I know what I want, I know of course what I don't want as well.
"So for me, it is a good chance to change, to help with my knowledge and experience, to help, to grow many many important points.
"Also women, that many people probably do not know that Al-Nassr they have women's football as well.
"And I want to give a different vision of the country [how the country is being viewed], the perspective of everybody.
"So this is why[when] I heard, and I took the opportunity.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed individual on the social media app Instagram, with a whopping 528 million followers.
The reach of his brand is unmatched, and as he has alluded to many times, he gets a lot of attention from the popular media.
Ronaldo's involvement in anything draws extra attention to it, as evidenced by the increase in Al-Nassr's social media followership.
The club saw their Instagram account rise from under a million, to 8.5 million followers at the time of posting.
Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia would draw more attention to the country's football, and force more conversations on social issues, as he said in his interview.
