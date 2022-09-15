Ronaldo reacts to his first goal for Manchester United in the Europa League

Jadon Sancho had put United ahead before Ronaldo doubled the lead from the penalty spot after his Portuguese teammate Diogo Dalot was fouled in the box.

It is Ronaldo's first goal of the season, and the former Real Madrid star has expressed his delight following the match.

Ronaldo is off the mark

Ronaldo took to his Twitter after the match to share his reaction, saying: Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads.

The goal was much needed for Ronaldo, even though it came from the penalty spot. The 37-year-old endured a difficult summer after he failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

He has also played mostly as a substitute this season, with Erik Ten Hag choosing players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ahead of him.

Man Utd bounce back from Real Sociedad loss

The goal is also Ronaldo's first in the Europa League after playing in the Champions League for most of his career.

The Portugal captain is the Champions League all-time top scorer but will now be looking to create a new history in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the win is United's first win in their group after starting with a 1-0 home defeat against Real Sociedad last week.