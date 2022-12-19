ADVERTISEMENT
"He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

Izuchukwu Akawor
Lionel Messi finally laid his hands on the coveted FIFA World Cup title after helping Argentina end a 36-year hunt for the golden crown.

Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the World Cup.AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario De Lima has reacted to Lionel Messi's victory at the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Ronaldo, who led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title, has eulogised the Argentina legend for adapting his game with age and being a killer.

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario
Messi was at his absolute best again as Argentina survived a remarkable scare from a Kylian Mbappe-inspired France to lift the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

The 35-year-old scored two goals and was involved in the build-up to the third scored by Angel Di Maria in the pulsating encounter that ended 3-3 after extra time.

Messi received a black cloak referred to as the Beshth from the Emir of Qatar.
Messi also scored his penalty in the shootout after Mbappe ensured the final was decided via penalties after scoring a sensational hat-trick to cancel out Argentina's lead three times.

Former Brazilian international, De Lima, led the adulation after the game as Messi finally laid his hands on the only title to have eluded him.

Ronaldo believes Messi adapted his game with age.
Speaking about Messi, the 46-year-old noted that Messi adapted his game as he gets older and remains a killer around the box.

"He doesn't run the way he used to," Ronaldo said per ESPN.

"He is getting older, back in time, he would create 30 (scoring) actions during the course of a game and nowadays, maybe he will create 10 but he is still a very decisive player."

Lionel Messi of Argentina on December 18, 2022.
"He gets the ball, moves fast and is very good in finding spaces and when he reaches the opponent's small area, he is a killer," he added.

Messi hinted before the final that the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be his last with Argentina but according to Ronaldo, lifting that title in Qatar is a fitting farewell.

“Football of this type dispels any rivalry. I saw many Brazilians, and people from all over the world, cheering on Messi in this electrifying final,” Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.

Super Eagles stars have reacted to Messi's World Cup win
“A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, led an era. Congratulations, Messi!”

Just like Messi, Ronaldo also scored twice in the 2002 World Cup final as Brazil ghosted past Germany.

He was part of the victorious squad in 1994 aged 17, although he did not play.

