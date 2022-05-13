4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

City's midfielder Kevin de Bruyne with defender Joao Cancelo and Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold were among eight nominees for the seasonal award.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham's Son Heung-min, and Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse were others that rounded out the list.

While these individuals deserved to be on the list, many performing players from the season under review were shockingly left off.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

Ronaldo's absence from the nominee list comes as a major surprise as the forward has enjoyed a superb season despite featuring in a struggling Manchester United side.

The 37-year-old was recent, named the player of the month for April: his second of the season, and the most by any player in the league this season.

Despite scoring the third-most goals in the league this season, Ronaldo is somehow, not being considered as one of the most deserving of the POTS award.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Despite scoring 15 goals in 33 league appearances as Liverpool surges on for an unprecedented quadruple, Sadio Mane is not being considered worthy enough to be named player of the season.

The Senegalese Liverpool forward has, like Salah, been so instrumental for the Reds, scoring important goals to win them games this season.

Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

While De Bruyne and Cancelo are being considered for the award, an important element of Manchester City's season: Silva, have been ignored.

The Portuguese has been the Cityzens' most consistent player this season, contributing to 12 of their goals to help stay at the top of the table.

Mason Mount, Chelsea