4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

Despite the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool having two players each, nominated for the Premier League player of the season award, both clubs also had notable performers blatantly ignored.
The Premier League player of the season nominee list saw some surprise names to the detriment of better-performing players.
City's midfielder Kevin de Bruyne with defender Joao Cancelo and Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold were among eight nominees for the seasonal award.
Jarrod Bowen of West Ham, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham's Son Heung-min, and Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse were others that rounded out the list.
While these individuals deserved to be on the list, many performing players from the season under review were shockingly left off.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United
Ronaldo's absence from the nominee list comes as a major surprise as the forward has enjoyed a superb season despite featuring in a struggling Manchester United side.
The 37-year-old was recent, named the player of the month for April: his second of the season, and the most by any player in the league this season.
Despite scoring the third-most goals in the league this season, Ronaldo is somehow, not being considered as one of the most deserving of the POTS award.
Sadio Mane, Liverpool
Despite scoring 15 goals in 33 league appearances as Liverpool surges on for an unprecedented quadruple, Sadio Mane is not being considered worthy enough to be named player of the season.
The Senegalese Liverpool forward has, like Salah, been so instrumental for the Reds, scoring important goals to win them games this season.
Bernardo Silva, Manchester City
While De Bruyne and Cancelo are being considered for the award, an important element of Manchester City's season: Silva, have been ignored.
The Portuguese has been the Cityzens' most consistent player this season, contributing to 12 of their goals to help stay at the top of the table.
Mason Mount, Chelsea
Mount's exclusion is another uncommon thing with the nominees' list. The Chelsea midfielder has, this season, scored many goals and made as many assists as West Ham's Bowen: on the list. His inputs this season see Chelsea sit in 3rd position.
