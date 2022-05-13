PREMIER LEAGUE

4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Premier League player of the season nominee list saw some surprise names to the detriment of better-performing players.

Ronaldo, Mane snubbed from Player of the Season list
Ronaldo, Mane snubbed from Player of the Season list

Despite the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool having two players each, nominated for the Premier League player of the season award, both clubs also had notable performers blatantly ignored.

Recommended articles

City's midfielder Kevin de Bruyne with defender Joao Cancelo and Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold were among eight nominees for the seasonal award.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham's Son Heung-min, and Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse were others that rounded out the list.

While these individuals deserved to be on the list, many performing players from the season under review were shockingly left off.

ALSO READ: Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League POTS award

Ronaldo reportedly holding private meetings with Ferguson over United future

Ronaldo's absence from the nominee list comes as a major surprise as the forward has enjoyed a superb season despite featuring in a struggling Manchester United side.

The 37-year-old was recent, named the player of the month for April: his second of the season, and the most by any player in the league this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo at 37-years, has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season
Cristiano Ronaldo at 37-years, has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season Twitter

Despite scoring the third-most goals in the league this season, Ronaldo is somehow, not being considered as one of the most deserving of the POTS award.

Despite scoring 15 goals in 33 league appearances as Liverpool surges on for an unprecedented quadruple, Sadio Mane is not being considered worthy enough to be named player of the season.

Sadio Mané
Sadio Mané pulse senegal

The Senegalese Liverpool forward has, like Salah, been so instrumental for the Reds, scoring important goals to win them games this season.

While De Bruyne and Cancelo are being considered for the award, an important element of Manchester City's season: Silva, have been ignored.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scores against Aston Villa
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scores against Aston Villa AFP

The Portuguese has been the Cityzens' most consistent player this season, contributing to 12 of their goals to help stay at the top of the table.

Mount's exclusion is another uncommon thing with the nominees' list. The Chelsea midfielder has, this season, scored many goals and made as many assists as West Ham's Bowen: on the list. His inputs this season see Chelsea sit in 3rd position.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Ward-Prowse for Premier League award

    'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

  • Ronaldo, Mane snubbed from Player of the Season list

    4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

  • Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

    Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

Recommended articles

'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.
UEL

Gerrard happy for Aribo, Balogun, Bassey, reacts on Instagram ahead of Frankfurt final

Steven Gerrard-Calvin Bassey-Joe Aribo-Leon Balogun-Giovanni van Bronckhorst
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style [Photos]

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style