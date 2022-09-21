Ronaldo intends to keep playing for Portugal past the 2022 World Cup

Why Ronaldo wants to stay with Portugal

Portugal is Ronaldo's first love when it comes to football. He got his start there and has played there his whole career. Ronaldo said that he is happy where he is and wants to continue. He also wants to avoid a situation where he was forced into retirement due to injury or other reasons. His intention is not only a tribute but also something of an obligation on his part--Portugal has never won the World Cup, and they want him around as long as possible for that goal to be achieved.

What has made him so successful

Ronaldo has accomplished a lot in his career. He is not only one of the best players in the world, but he is also an Olympic champion and winner of the UEFA Champions League five times. Ronaldo is also not afraid to do what it takes to win, as evidenced by his tendency to commit fouls and be carded for dissent. This attitude has made him successful since players who are willing to step on other toes have an edge over those who play fair. When asked if he planned to retire following the World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo said that he would like to continue playing for Portugal beyond this event because I'm having fun.

Why he will continue to be successful with Portugal

He is still doing well on the field and even if he isn’t scoring as many goals, his presence on the pitch is still important. His leadership is also a valuable asset that will be missed by many people. He has made it clear that he loves playing for his country, which would make it hard to walk away from. The Portuguese national team can also use him in other ways such as providing assists or defending.

It would be a shame if Ronaldo did not play another game with Portugal and this blog post will explore all of these reasons why Ronaldo should continue playing for Portugal after the 2022 World Cup. First off, he is doing great at the age of 36. Not only does Ronaldo want to show some older players how soccer can still be fun at an older age, but more importantly he wants to compete in the 2022 World Cup with Portugal. By playing until 2022, he gives himself a chance to accomplish both things: winning a Worldcup and going out on top as a successful player who has helped his country do great things.

How he helps younger players grow

The 37-year-old striker is one of the most recognizable faces in world soccer and has been at the top of his game for well over a decade. Ronaldo is also an example of how older players can continue contributing to their national team as they age. He has taken on more responsibility with his country's younger players in recent years, mentoring them and passing on his knowledge as he nears what will likely be a final major tournament appearance with Portugal. I don't want to think about it, but I am aware that I'm closer to the end than the beginning, Ronaldo said. But that's not something I'm scared of. It makes me sad because football is my life.

Time will tell if he’s right

It will be interesting to see if Ronaldo is still able to perform at a high level in the 2022 World Cup. If he does play, it will be interesting how his injury history plays into those games and whether or not he would even take them seriously. Though it is hard to say what Ronaldo's plans are after this point, it seems that continuing with the Portuguese national team is something he has on his mind.

If you're a Ronaldo fan who's looking forward to seeing more of him on the pitch, then you'll be happy to know that he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Ronaldo intends to keep playing for Portugal past the 2022 World Cup and most likely even longer than that.

He will be 38 years old by the time of Qatar's hosting duties in 2022 and it's not unheard of for soccer players over thirty years old to play at a high level. In addition, he is also determined not to let his age slow him down or stop him from achieving his dreams. He has always been determined and now he is taking that same determination into making sure he can continue his legacy as one of the best soccer players ever.

---