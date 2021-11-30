RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi's Ballon d'Or haul

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo Creator: Ben STANSALL
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo Creator: Ben STANSALL

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at a "disrespectful" claim that his only remaining ambition is to win the Ballon d'Or more times than Lionel Messi.

Recommended articles

Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi won the prestigious award for a seventh time on Monday.

Ronaldo, who finished sixth in this year's voting, has earned the Ballon d'Or five times.

The Ballon d'Or, given to the best male and female footballers of the year, is voted on by 180 journalists and presented by France Football.

Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football, was quoted in the New York Times recently saying Ronaldo told him his primary motivation was to retire having won the accolade more often than his old rival Messi.

Ronaldo, 36, took to Instagram to deny that suggestion.

"Today's outcome explains Pascal Ferre's statements last week, when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballon d'Ors than Lionel Messi," Ronaldo wrote.

"Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for.

"It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. 

"The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football."

Ronaldo, who did not attend Monday's prize-giving event in Paris, last won the Ballon d'Or in 2017.

This year marked the first time the former Juventus and Real Madrid striker finished outside the top five voting since 2010.

Messi's seventh success extended his lead in the male category after he set the record with his sixth in 2019.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the 2021 women's Ballon d'Or.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2021 Ballon d'Or: Check out the best dressed to the award ceremony

2021 Ballon d'Or: Check out the best dressed to the award ceremony

Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi's Ballon d'Or haul

Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi's Ballon d'Or haul

Lionel Messi reacts to winning 7th Ballon d'Or Award

Lionel Messi reacts to winning 7th Ballon d'Or Award

Lineker backs extraordinary call for retrospective Ballon d'Or award for Lewandowski

Lineker backs extraordinary call for retrospective Ballon d'Or award for Lewandowski

Messi anoints Salah, Lewandowski as next Ballon d'Or winners

Messi anoints Salah, Lewandowski as next Ballon d'Or winners

5 things about Ralf Rangnick that should excite Manchester United fans

5 things about Ralf Rangnick that should excite Manchester United fans

Osimhen: Insigne confident Mertens will step up in place of injured Napoli forward

Osimhen: Insigne confident Mertens will step up in place of injured Napoli forward

Ex-Manchester United star Owen labels Chelsea ‘a well-oiled machine’

Ex-Manchester United star Owen labels Chelsea ‘a well-oiled machine’

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

'He should never wear Spurs' shirt again!' - O'Hara slams Dele Alli, others

Dele Alli was below par when he started against Slovenian side NS Mura