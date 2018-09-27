Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo gets one-game Champions League ban, free to face Man Utd

Football Ronaldo gets one-game Champions League ban, free to face Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to face his old club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after UEFA handed the Juventus forward a one-game ban on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after being sent off against Valencia play

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after being sent off against Valencia

(AFP/File)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to face his old club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after UEFA handed the Juventus forward a one-game ban on Thursday.

The Portuguese superstar was sent off in the first half of Juve's 2-0 win away to Valencia last week after a clash with Jeison Murillo.

He risked a potentially lengthy suspension, but instead the 33-year-old will only sit out his team's game at home to Swiss champions Young Boys next week.

Juve then play Jose Mourinho's United at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23, before hosting the English club in Turin on November 7 in Group H.

Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, first won the competition with United in 2008 before leaving for Real Madrid a year later.

He moved to Juventus in July after nine years in the Spanish capital, and has so far scored three goals in Serie A for his new club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Football

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Nigeria to face Libya in Uyo for AFCON 2019 qualifiers
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star to face Manchester United gets one match ban for red card against Valencia
Sevilla vs Real Madrid
La Liga Real Madrid suffer 3-0 defeat away to Sevilla
UEFA will bring in Video Assistant Referees in the Champions League from next season
Football VAR to be used in Champions League from next season and at Euro 2020
X
Advertisement