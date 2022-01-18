Cristiano Ronaldo gets 'extra fuel' after receiving FIFA Special Award

At the virtual, The Best FIFA Award ceremony held on Monday, January 17, 2022, Ronaldo was rewarded by the world football governing body for breaking the men's all-time goal-scoring record.

The 36-year-old was in attendance at the event and speaking at the podium hinted that he has four of five years left to play.

He then took to his official Instagram account to post a message on his goals for the ongoing season.

In the message, Ronaldo touched on Manchester United's struggles this season, stating that he has extra fuel to lead the team to victory.

The message said, "Winning The FIFA Special Best Award is a tremendous honour and a huge privilege. The fact that such a relevant institution chose to recognize me as the Top Goalscorer in the history of FIFA competitions is, for me, the pinnacle of my individual achievements in the representation of my beloved country.

"Now, it’s up to me to turn this award into extra fuel and motivation to help achieve all our goals at Man. United for this season, as well as to the upcoming play-off matches in March, so that Portugal can be at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and we can all keep writing this amazing story together.

"Last but not least, a special word to all the tremendous players that represented Portugal by my side over the last two decades, and to all the international players that I faced so many times all around the globe. Your talent, your professionalism and your quality always contributed to making me a better player. Thank you!."

Ronaldo was missing as Manchester United dropped points in their quest for a Champions League spot away at Aston Villa last weekend.