Ronaldo in or out? Players Manchester United MUST keep, loan or sell

On Sunday, he finally saw Cristiano Ronaldo feature as well in the 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the final game of the pre-season at Old Trafford.

With every player given a chance to impress the new manager by showing what they can do, it's time to decide who gets in or out.

Let's get into it starting with some of the youngsters who went on tour.

Keep

1. Alejandro Garnacho

After he scored against Wrexham in a behind-closed-doors friendly in midweek, the 18-year-old topped that with an all-around man-of-the-match display against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Garnacho proved why he's highly talked about by Manchester United fans. He plays with a single purpose - to hurt the defence with his dribbling and pace.

While he needs to improve on his decision-making, he no doubt can go on to prove a worthy understudy for another academy graduate, Dr Marcus Rashford.

2. Zidane Iqbal

Another academy lad who impressed in pre-season for the Red Devils. Zidane Iqbal displayed everything needed in a central midfielder.

Calm and assured in possession, fearless and progressive in his passing and thinking, too.

Considering the style of play Erik Ten Hag wants to implement at Old Trafford and the lack of quality options in the problematic central midfield at the moment, keeping Zidane in the team to provide an option in midfield should be a no-brainer.

3. Charlie Savage

The surprise package of the pre-season from an academy point of view, Charlie Savage.

Alongside his partner in crime, Zidane, Savage displayed maturity beyond his age, especially with his on-the-ball ability.

Like his childhood friend, Zidane, Savage showed enough on the ball to prove that he can offer something to Ten Hag's Manchester United.

4. Amad Diallo and Fecundo Pellistri

The fight for who plays on the right as the backup to Jadon Sancho is an interesting but straightforward one between the duo of Amad and Pellistri.

Both scored a goal each, Amad assisted Pellistri for his but it's always been the former who has had a difficult time winning United fans over. After a slow start to the pre-season, he finally looked the part in the final game against Rayo Vallecano.

His quality on the ball has never been the problem, but the 20-year-old has struggled to convince fans that he is ready for top-flight football despite flashes of brilliance.

But against Vallecano on Sunday, he finally showed that there may be something worth trusting and believing in him.

With the Red Devils lacking quality depth on the right, Amad or Pellistri is better than the Elanga and Chong, who got the nod over them throughout the tour. I'd keep both, for now.

5. Ethan Laird

An assured display from Ethan Laird on Sunday was enough to give some fans a decision to make.

Laird has forced himself into consideration as a deputy to Diogo Dalot, who seems to have won the race for the first choice at the right side of the defence. But it does seem a loan to Watford is already done and dusted for the talented fullback.

6. James Garner

For James Garner, he missed most of the pre-season through injuries but did enough to deserve another look by the boss in midfield.

United has flirted with Frenkie de Jong all summer but that deal looks anything but close. So, with a dearth of options in midfield, Garner should stay at the club.

Garner may decide to go out on loan though if there is a chance game time will be difficult to come by at United. A Premier League move should be ideal.

7. Scott McTominay

McTominay has been the mainstay of the Manchester United midfield for three seasons, alongside Brazilian international Fred.

But this anomaly must be fixed as United cannot start a new season with McFred as the midfield pivot.

Ideally, I would want a loan because he looks like one academy player who deserves it, but he can stay as part of the depth.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo

The King has spent the entire summer looking for a move away from the club with his agent, Jorge Mendes, hawking him around.

However, he finally made his return on Sunday in the final pre-season game of the season but failed to inspire the club to victory.

Ronaldo lasted just 45 minutes before he was subbed off for Amad Diallo who went on to score United’s only goal in the draw.

The Ronaldo situation has caused serious debate so far but United has to hold on to him for now as the Reds are already tiny at centre forward.

Sell or Loan

1. Tahith Chong

It is difficult to see Tahith Chong stay at Manchester United after his performance in pre-season.

For a team that wants to keep the ball and dominate, Chong is a clear no-no at any position for United.

United will do him a huge service if he is only loaned out. I will listen to concrete offers for him to be sold. He can go on to have a greater career elsewhere, but for United? I can't see it happening.

2. Anthony Elanga

He might be a Swedish international but surely Anthony Elanga needs regular game time at the moment.

This won't happen at Manchester United, especially with his pre-season performances. There are fair arguments that he is better suited on the left wing. While I can accept that, I won't have him ahead of Garnacho at this moment as the backup to Rashford.

At the very least, a loan move to a Premier League side or perhaps outside of the PL to get regular game time will help him.

3. Eric Bailly

The Ivorian International has attracted interest from former manager, Jose Mourinho and I think that should be the idea for him.

With Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and new signing, Lisandro Martinez all ahead of him, it might be best for the Red Devils to cash in on him should a good offer come in.

4. Alex Telles

Throughout pre-season, Alex Telles played centre-back, defensive midfield and left-back without impressing in any of them.

New signing, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are the preferred options at left-back for Ten Hag, which leaves out the Brazilian.

Manchester United will do well to listen to offers for the 31-year-old.

5. Shola Shoretire

The Nigerian youngster came on against Rayo on Sunday but will have to be one of those heading out on loan.

Shola replaced the man of the match, Garnacho, in the second half and played for 17 minutes.